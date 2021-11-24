Matthew W. Chapman Sells 1,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.