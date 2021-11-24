Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

LON HAS opened at GBX 153.10 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 42.64. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.30 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

