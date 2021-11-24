Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of COA opened at GBX 66.88 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.89. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £971.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.60.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

