Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.42) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.78.
