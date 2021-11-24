Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.42) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.78.

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

