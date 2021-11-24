Comparing Biostage (BSTG) & The Competition

Biostage (OTCMKTS: BSTG) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Biostage to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38% Biostage Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biostage and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage Competitors 1005 4143 7532 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Biostage’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biostage has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A -$4.86 million -7.19 Biostage Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.19

Biostage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biostage competitors beat Biostage on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

