Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 220,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

