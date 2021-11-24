Virtu Financial LLC Invests $152,000 in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.