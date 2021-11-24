Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Shares of DE opened at $349.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

