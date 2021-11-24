Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $37,000 Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNR. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

