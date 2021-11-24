Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Announce -$3.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.82). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($3.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

NYSE MTN opened at $343.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.51. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vail Resorts by 641.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

