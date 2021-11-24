Financial Survey: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) vs. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FB Financial and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 3.60 $63.62 million $3.89 11.95 FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 4.03 $15.50 million $1.42 14.51

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64% FVCBankcorp 28.64% 10.94% 1.13%

Summary

FB Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

