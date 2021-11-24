Head-To-Head Analysis: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 53.40 -$101.46 million $0.14 98.57 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.49 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.78

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Baytex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 10.24% 4.56% 3.66% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Baytex Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

