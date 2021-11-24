Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.