Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

