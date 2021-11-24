Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MasTec by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MasTec by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

