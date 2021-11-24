Comerica Bank Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 112,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.