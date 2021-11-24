Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Churchill Downs by 3,496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average of $212.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.