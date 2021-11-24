Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.97 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

