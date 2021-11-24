Comerica Bank Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 60.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

