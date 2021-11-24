Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 217,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NVT opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.