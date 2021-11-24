Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 5.4%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 25,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,231,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $12,637,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

