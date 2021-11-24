Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 11.1%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. 513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
