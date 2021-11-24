Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 11.1%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. 513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

