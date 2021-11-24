Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 6.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 550,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,651,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

