Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,440 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $58.15.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 3.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

