Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.25 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 109.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

