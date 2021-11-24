Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $485.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.