Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.33 Million in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,637,000.

BGRY stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

