Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 142.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.51. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

