Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $12,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

