Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,104,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,892.25.

Alar Soever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

WM opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.59 million and a P/E ratio of -19.77. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

