Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Paul G. Smith Buys 800 Shares of Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Paul G. Smith purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at C$505,417.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of Park Lawn stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90.

PLC opened at C$40.11 on Wednesday. Park Lawn Co. has a one year low of C$27.15 and a one year high of C$42.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

