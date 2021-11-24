Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 77.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

