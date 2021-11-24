Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $547,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 133,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

