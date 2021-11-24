Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 32,990 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

