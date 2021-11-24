Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 114,524 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,524 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -363.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

