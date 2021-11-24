Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $631,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 185.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.