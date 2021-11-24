Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 8,306 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 92,288.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CHCT opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

