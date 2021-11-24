Man Group plc Makes New $202,000 Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 471,595 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 125.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 446,388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

