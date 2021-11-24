Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

