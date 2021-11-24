Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:WAB opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $11,820,461. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

