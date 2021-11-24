Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.82. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

NYSE ITW opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

