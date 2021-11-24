Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.00. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.08. AON has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

