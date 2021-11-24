Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings per share of $8.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.02 and the lowest is $8.75. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $34.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.40 to $34.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $33.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

