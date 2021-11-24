Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,228 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

