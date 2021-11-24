Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 44,589 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

