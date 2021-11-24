TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 431,840 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

