Bank of Montreal to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of BMO opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

