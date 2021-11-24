FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

GILD stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

