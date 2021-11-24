FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNS. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.94.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.20 and a 12 month high of C$83.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.