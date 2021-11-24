DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.46.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.14 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,523.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.